Update: Red Lion student who allegedly brought firearm to HS faces charges, police confirm

York County, Pa. — UPDATE: The 15-year-old student who allegedly brought a firearm to Red Lion Area High School on Wednesday faces charges, York Area Regional Police confirm.

The 9th grader, who has not been identified, is being charged as a juvenile with firearm not to be carried without a license, bringing a weapon on school property and reckless endangerment.

Police confirm that the gun, which was loaded with seven bullets and taken without permission from a relatives residence, was found in a boys restroom trash can by the School Resource Officer. The boy told the officer that he brought the firearm for personal protection, police affirmed to FOX43.

He is being held at the York County Youth Development Center.

PREVIOUS: A student at Red Lion Area Senior High School was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly taking a firearm to school, according to a post on the York Area Regional Police Department’s Facebook page.

School district officials reportedly alerted the district’s School Resource Officer, who took the student into custody without incident and recovered the firearm, police said.

The school posted on its Facebook page that the student taken into custody was in possession of a handgun. The student did not issue any specific threats, and no one was believed to be in any imminent danger, the post said.