York Haven man pleads no contest in hit-and-run accident that killed 16-year-old girl

YORK — A 24-year-old York Haven man will serve at least three years in prison after pleading no contest in a hit-and-run accident that killed a Northeastern High School junior.

David Kent Jr. entered the plea before Common Pleas Judge Michael E. Bortner Wednesday. He was accused of driving the car that struck and killed Abigail “Abby” Osborn on April 23.

Osborn was 16.

Kent faces a mandatory minimum of three years in prison. He will be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2018, court documents say.