Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, PA - For the 18th straight year, you can catch ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Open Stage of Harrisburg in the downtown area.

An annual holiday tradition, each year the theatre company aims to know the show better with a few new elements to bring to the classic tale.

The show opens Friday night and lasts through December 23rd.

Ticket information is available at https://www.openstagehbg.com