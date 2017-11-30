Bailey Coach to offer Penn State Bowl packages
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.– Bailey Coach has announced that they will offer Penn State Bowl packages that will include travel and lodging to whatever bowl game the team plays in.
The full travel information will be released on December 3, but the package will include the following:
Roundtrip airfare from Harrisburg
Transfers during the bowl game
Penn State Pep Rally
Hotel accommodations
Ticket for the Penn State Bowl Game
To pre-register for the trip, you can visit their website here.
