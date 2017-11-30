Coming up on FOX43 News At Ten: Joshua Corney plays “Taps” outside home for final time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Dozens of people congregated to Glen Rock Thursday night to hear the final playing of "Taps" outside of Lt. Commander Joshua Corney's home.

Corney said he’ll continue to play the song for his own personal use, but the recording will no longer be amplified.

The Glen Rock Borough Council voted unanimously on November 15 to authorize the playing of “Taps” through speakers at Glen Rock Park on Fair School Road.

