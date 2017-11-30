Cooler and cloudier Thursday with late day and evening showers

A BIT COOLER/SMALL SHOWER CHANCE:​ Temperatures are down a bit for Thursday. There’s clouds and sunshine to start, and it’s colder too. Morning temperatures begin in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The next system arrives fast, and it ensures a good amount of clouds stick around for the rest of the day. Temperatures are cooler, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There’s the chance for a few late day showers. A few showers continue through the first half of the night, with dry conditions by daybreak. It’s possible a snow shower or two mixes in before all is finished, but it wouldn’t be anything of concern. Some clouds linger into Friday morning. Otherwise, the rest of the day is drier and sunnier. Friday readings are near 50 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: An overall quiet weekend is ahead for the region. There’s sun to start on Saturday, but the next system fast approaches. It builds clouds later during the day. Temperatures hover in the middle 40s to near the 50 degree mark at their peak. There could be an overnight shower or two, but not much rain, if any, is expected from this system. Skies are partly sunny for Sunday, and it’s milder. Expect readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is milder with more sunshine. Readings reach the lower to middle 50s. Tuesday brings more clouds and the chance for showers. Temperatures remain on the mild side, sitting in the 50s. Wednesday brings the chance for some lingering showers during the morning. It also turns much chillier again, with readings in the 40s.

Have a great Thursday!