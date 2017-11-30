Coroner on scene of crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash.
The crash occurred around 6:35 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Route 30 and N. Belmont Road in Paradise Township.
The collision involves two tractor trailers.
Emergency dispatch says traffic is likely to be re-routed to Route 741 as all lanes are closed while officials investigate the incident.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
39.986453 -76.097201