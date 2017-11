× Crews on the scene of fire at Acco Manufacturing

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a fire at Acco Manufacturing.

Flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. near S. Queen St. in York Township.

There have been no injuries reported but there is no word on the extent of any damage.

As of 4:20 a.m., crews on the scene are clearing hot spots remaining from the fire.