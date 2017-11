× Crews on the scene of two-alarm fire in Upper Leacock Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire.

The flames broke out sometime around 8:30 a.m. in the first block of Glenola Drive in Upper Leacock Township.

It is unknown if there are any injuries or the extent of any damage at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.