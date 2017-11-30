× Cumulus Media, owner of 11 Central PA stations, files for bankruptcy protection

Cumulus Media, which owns seven FM and four AM radio stations in the York/Harrisburg/Lancaster markets, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday.

The Atlanta-based company said in a news release that it entered into a restructuring support agreement with certain lenders to reduce more than $1 billion in debt.

“Over the last two years, we have focused on implementing a business turnaround to reverse the Company’s multi-year ratings, revenue and EBITDA declines, create a culture that fosters motivated and engaged employees, and build an operational foundation to support the kind of performance we believe Cumulus is capable of delivering,” Cumulus Media President and CEO Mary Berner said in the news release.

Berner added, “… We will use this restructuring process to relieve the financial constraints on our continued progress, allowing us to focus our resources on investing in our business and people to strengthen our competitiveness and ultimately drive growth.”

Cumulus says all operations, programming and sales at its stations are expected to continue as normal throughout the restructuring process.

The company reaches 245 million people each week through its 446 owned-and-operated stations, the news release states.

Here’s a list of the 11 stations throughout Central Pennsylvania:

York

WSBA-AM 910

WARM-FM 103.3

WGLD-AM 1440

WSOX-FM 96.1

Harrisburg

WQXA-FM 105.7

WWKL-FM 93.5

WZCY-FM 106.7

WHGB-FM 96.5/95.3 & 1400

WNNK-FM 104.1

Lancaster

WIOV-FM 105.1

WIOV-AM 1240