Dreamwrights’ It’s a Wonderful Life opens this weekend

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Christmas is now only weeks away, and a local theater is preparing to open a classic holiday show.

Dreamwrights’ It’s a Wonderful Life will open this Friday, December 1 at 6:30 p.m.

The show will run for the next three weekends until December 17.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Wesley Hemmann (as George Bailey), Kayla Nicholas (Mary Bailey), Grace Baer (ZuZu), Skylar Newman (Janie), Dylan Lee (Tommy), Coen Beamesderfer (Pete), andBill Jones (Clarence) are stopping by the set to offer up a taste of what you can see by heading out to see the play yourself.

For more information on the play or to purchase tickets, you can visit their website here or call 717-848-8623.

Dreamwrights’ next show, Jane Eyre, is holding auditions for the next two weeks, December 11 and 12, and will also be double casted. There are parts for adults and well as children as young as age 7. You can find more information on the Dreamwrights’ website.