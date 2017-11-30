Duck Donuts delivered to children at Dauphin County hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A special delivery for some kids at Penn State Children's Hospital.

As part of a program called "Gabe's Duck Chemo," Duck Donuts team members delivered some goodies to patients on Thursday. They got a chemo duck for medical play therapy, an activity book and a DVD about the program, which educates families and children living with cancer.

"It helps them know the outside world is still thinking of them and gives them kind of a break and the chance to get out of their room if they`re able to come out and maybe interact with some other patients," said Sarah Miller, a child life support associate.

Duck Donuts has helped fund the program by selling paper ribbon icons and pediatric cancer awareness rubber ducks.