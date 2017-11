× Explosions in West Manchester Township this morning were result of business’ blasting project

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County — If you heard any loud booms in West Manchester Township this morning, there’s no cause for alarm.

According to the West Manchester Township Fire Department, a business in the area of Richland Avenue was doing some blasting between 8 and 9 a.m.

