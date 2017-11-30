× Man charged following alleged indecent assault in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — A 25-year-old man faces charges following an alleged indecent assault in State College on November 15.

David Emel II is charged with two counts of indecent assault and harassment.

The State College Police Department received report of an assault that occurred at a residence in the 100 block of South Barnard Street.

The woman told police that she had been hanging out with Emel on November 14 prior to a group of them going out to drink at downtown State College bars. According to the affidavit, the woman knew she was exceeding her drinking limit around 1:30 a.m. and asked Emel to drive her back to his brother’s house — where the group first met up — because she was not feeling well.

The affidavit says Emel drove the woman back — they were the only two people in the apartment. The woman stated to police that she was alone in a spare room before falling asleep on an air mattress.

The woman reported that she woke up to Emel performing a sexual act on her, which she said occurred several times throughout the night, the affidavit adds. She was in and out of consciousness during the alleged assaults.

At 9 a.m., Emel woke the woman up, asking her if she wanted to get breakfast. It was at that point that the woman realized her pants were unbuttoned and the incident that occurred the night before was not a dream, the affidavit states. She asked Emel why her pants were unbuttoned and he allegedly responded, “Oh yeah, my bad.”

The woman then left the apartment.

Later that day, she confronted Emel via Snapchat messages. According to the affidavit, Emel allegedly replied “sorry” and that he “should have never done that.”

The woman continued the conversation by text messages. During the exchanges, Emel allegedly wrote that he “got the wrong signs” and wishes he “could take it all back.”

Later in the conversation, Emel allegedly admitted to touching her inside her pants.