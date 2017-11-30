× Man who sucker-punched man with cerebral palsy to serve 3-6 years in prison

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa.– The man who mocked and sucker-punched a victim with cerebral palsy in May is set to serve three to six years in prison for the incident.

Barry Baker, 29, of Coatesville, plead guilty in September just hours before heading to trial.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 10, Baker and his friends were at a 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 200 block of S. High Street.

The victim, a 22-year-old male with cerebral palsy, drove into the parking lot and parked his vehicle.

As the victim proceeded to get out of the vehicle and entered the store, Baker began making fun of the victim and mocked how he walked.

When the victim came back out of the store, Baker again mocked him.

As the victim was standing in front of his vehicle, Baker punched the victim directly in the face, without any warning.

Baker proceeded to flee around the corner of the store.

The entire incident was captured on security cameras.

Now, Baker will serve at least three years in prison.