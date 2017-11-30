× Manheim man convicted of indecent assault of a child

LANCASTER — A Lancaster County Court judge convicted a 63-year-old man of indecent assault of a child after a two-day trial this week.

Ronald Koleda, of Manheim, was found guilty of molesting a six-year-old boy in 2010 by Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn Jr. after about 35 minutes of deliberation, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Spahn also raised Koleda’s unsecured bail to $200,000 and added conditions that include a no-contact order.

Koleda will be sentenced at a later date, following the completion of a background check.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer L. Ponessa, who won the conviction, presented evidence that Koleda molested the boy in 2010, when the boy was six years old.

The boy eventually disclosed to family and a doctor that Koleda touched him when Koleda had them play the “winkie game” at a home on Dolly Lane.

The indecent assault charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

East Lampeter Township police Detective Scott Eelman filed the charge.