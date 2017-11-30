× Mechanicsburg man facing charges after allegedly assaulting a victim

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a victim.

Brian Vonnieda, 34, is facing simple assault, strangulation and harassment charges for the incident.

On November 30 at approximately 3:00 a.m., police were notified of a non-active domestic dispute.

Police learned that Vonnieda was allegedly responsible for injuries suffered by the victim, including visible bruises on the face, neck, arms and hand.

Vonnieda was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison. He was committed on $20,000 bail.