One employee “severely burned” following storage building fire

UPPER LEACOCK TOWNSHIP, P.A. --- A "considerable" response came to H.M. Stauffer and Sons when a storage building caught fire and became fully engulfed.

Upper Leacock Deputy Fire Chief Nelson Dagen said he was at work when he noticed the fire.

"As soon as I stepped outside, lots of fire, above the other buildings. There was no question this was going to be a major endeavor," said Dagen.

He also said an investigation is on-going to determine what started the fire.

No work was being done inside the building when the fire started but it was filled with "flammable" scotch pine lumber.

One employee was in the restroom inside the building and Dagen said he didn't get out unscathed.

"Everything from the belt up was all burnt off of him and they actually, I was told, some of the workers actually had to put the fire out on him, of his clothing," said Dagen.

He said the employee was transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center with "severe burns."

Due to the size of the fire, Dagen said they hit the Upper Leacock municipal water system "hard."

The township was forced to issue a 24-hour water conservation request for residents.

"They also have to look out for the citizens of the town to make sure they have water to flush their commodes, too," said Dagen.

An official with H.R. Stauffer and Sons issued the following statement: "H.M. Stauffer & Sons experienced a warehouse fire, today, at our Leola facility. There was one injury. That person is receiving medical care. Although we lost a storage warehouse and the materials, within, we expect to resume normal business operations, early next week. We want to sincerely thank the medical, fire and police personnel for their swift and professional response to this incident. We also thank our Stauffer employees for their quick actions and calm heads. We are grateful that the situation is under control."

Dagen said the windy conditions made it unfavorable for crews to fight the fire.

With all things considered, he said he was surprised to only lose one building.

"With the amount of fire I saw, iI would not have been surprised to lose the building next to it," said Dagen.