Peach Bottom nuclear power plant announces test of emergency warning sirens today at 1 p.m.

DELTA, PA — Exelon Generation will conduct its semi-annual, full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station today 1 p.m., the plant announced.

This is one of two semi-annual tests scheduled for June and December each year.

The Peach Bottom emergency warning siren system consists of 97 sirens located in the 10-mile radius around Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station. The sirens are not a signal to evacuate, but a warning to tune to a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio station.

County emergency management authorities activate the sirens, which can be used in the event of any emergency, including severe weather.