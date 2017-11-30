Police seek identity of suspect in a series of arsons in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the identity of a person they believe is involved with a series of arsons.

The arsons occurred on October 19 in which a car and trailer were set on fire, which caused damage to several other cars in the area of the 3400-3600 block of Walnut Street in Harrisburg.

If you have any information about the incident or know who may be responsible you are urged to contact police. You can contact Detective Meier at 717-909-9246 or by email at smeier@susquehannatwp.com