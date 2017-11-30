× Police seek two suspects in home-invasion robbery in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Police are seeking two suspects in a home-invasion robbery that occurred at 2:17 a.m. Thursday on the 200 block of South Ann Street.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance involving a possibly burglary. The caller reported that a gunshot was heard. When police arrived, they were directed to a third-floor apartment and met the victims, who reported that two unknown men forced their way into the residence by kicking in a rear door. The suspects reportedly wore masks and displayed handguns, police say. The suspects allegedly demanded money from the victim, grabbed a plastic box, and fled.

The victim told police that after he checked on his daughter, he ran to the door where the suspects exited. He told police that he heard at least one shot fired from the area behind the building. It is unknown if the shot was fired by either suspect, police say. No damage from the gunshot was found, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.