Spring Grove man arrested in Louisiana after missing October 10 arraignment

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Spring Grove resident who failed to show up for arraignment in October was arrested Wednesday in Louisiana, police say.

Jeremi D. Fitzkee, 38, had been charged with deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and corruption of minors prior to fleeing, according to Southwestern Regional Police.

The efforts by several law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania and Louisiana led to Fitzkee’s arrest, police add.