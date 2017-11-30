× State Senator Bob Mensch announces bid for re-election

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Pennsylvania State Senator Bob Mensch has announced his bid for re-election.

Mensch currently represents portions of Berks, Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

“Serving our community in Harrisburg is a true honor,” said Mensch, “I am thankful for the opportunity given to me.”

Mensch was honored with the Pink Ribbon Award by the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition for his work to fight breast cancer and authoring Breast Density Notification Act which came the law. He also holds an annual event to raise funds for research into cures for prostate and breast cancer.