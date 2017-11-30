× Teens’ attempt to rob Lancaster man with pellet gun backfires, according to police

LANCASTER — A potential victim turned the tables on a group of juveniles who allegedly attempted to rob him with a replica pellet gun in Lancaster Wednesday night, police say.

The victim told police that at about 7 p.m., the juveniles tried to rob him at gunpoint at N. Plum and E. Clay Streets, but he managed to disarm the juvenile holding the gun — which turned out to pellet gun that resembled a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol. The victim detained one suspect and followed a second suspect to a residence on N. Lime Street in Manheim Township, police say.

Officers from Lancaster City and Manheim Township police departments met with the victim and the juvenile suspect he detained on N. Lime Street, police say. The victim gave police the pellet gun, and police detained two of the suspects, transporting them to the Lancaster Bureau of Police station.

Three other juveniles were identified after a police investigation. They were also located and taken into custody Thursday, police say.

The ages of the juvenile suspects range from 13 to 17 years of age. Two of the juvenile suspects are resident of Manheim Township, and the others are residents of Lancaster.

All of the juvenile suspects had Allegations filed against them for Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery before Lancaster County Juvenile Probation. The two juveniles that were taken into custody on the 29th were remanded to the Youth Intervention Center. The additional three juveniles were still being processed at the Lancaster Bureau of Police station Thursday afternoon, police say.