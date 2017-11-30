We end the week dry with cool readings Friday

TRENDING COOLER

Most of the early evening is dry. A few showers spread in late tonight. Not expecting more than .05″. We could use the rain, as November is ending with a deficit for the month. With sunny breaks and a flow from the south, temperatures climb to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Front swings through and drier air works in for Friday. Any leftover shower is out of here before sunrise Friday. Highs are near 50 degrees. The quiet weather continues for several more days.

QUIET WEEKEND

While it’s a dry weekend, it begins cold in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees Saturday morning. With limited sunshine and plenty of cloud cover, highs are held in the 40s. More sunshine by Sunday allows temperatures to warm back into the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK

The week begins mild in the 50s but trends much colder mid to late week. Partly to mostly sunny skies expected Monday. Highs climb to the lower 50s. Get the umbrella out, rain expected for Tuesday. It is still mild in the lower 50s. There could be showers around for Wednesday mornings commute so prepare for the slower ride. Temperatures take a tumble with readings only in the lower 40s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist