York man facing charges for allegedly firing gun while in argument with wife

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after allegedly firing a gun during an argument with his wife.

Paul ‘Gregory’ Noll, 67, is facing reckless endangerment of another person and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure charges for the incident.

On November 25 around 9:00 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Idylwyld Road for a report of a gun being fired inside a residence.

Upon arrival, police found the victim crying outside in the residence’s driveway.

She told police that her husband was still inside the home, and that during an argument he had pulled out a 9mm M9 Berreta handgun and fired a shot into the ceiling while sitting right next to her.

At that point, the victim ran outside and called police.

Police were able to find a spent shell casing and a hole in the ceiling where the gun had been fired. The gun was also located on a recliner that was in the living room.

Now, Noll faces charges for the incident.