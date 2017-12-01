× Applebee’s offering $1 Long Island Iced Teas all December as part of “Dollar L.I.T.” promotion

Fresh off a month in which Applebee’s quenched their customers’ thirst with $1 margaritas, a new promotion is driving customers wild for the month of December.

As part of the restaurant’s “Dollar L.I.T.” promotion, Applebee’s will offer $1 Long Island Iced Teas throughout the month of December.

The cocktail is made with a delicious new mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet & sour mix with a splash of cola.

The company’s vice president of beverage innovation, Patrick Kirk, said, “The Dollar drink is back at Applebee’s just in time for the holidays, and this time, folks can enjoy a $1 Long Island Iced Tea. The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season.”

The offer will be available every day and all day at any participating Applebee’s location.

