Back in pinstripes: Yankees to hire Aaron Boone as next manager, reports say

The New York Yankees will reportedly hire Aaron Boone to be the club’s next manager, according to New York Daily News’ Bill Madden.

Boone, a former major leaguer and current ESPN analyst, will replace Joe Girardi, who spent 10 years at the helm. He was fired five days after the Yankees fell to the Houston Astros in the 2017 American League Championship Series.

The 44-year-old wore pinstripes for only one season but made the most of it — sending New York to the 2003 World Series with a Game 7, walk-off home run against Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield.