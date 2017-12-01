× Baltimore Police Officer shot in hand; suspect in custody

MARYLAND– Baltimore Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in South Baltimore.

On Wednesday night, two officers noticed a man acting suspiciously and showing characteristics of a person armed with a gun. The officers approached the man and attempted to get the gun, but the suspect fought back.

During a struggle between the officers and man, one round was fired from the gun and shot an officer in the palm of his hand.

According to Commissioner Kevin Davis, the second officer used his stun gun, was able to handcuff the suspect, and retrieve the gun.

The officer that was shot was taken to Shock Trauma for a non-life-threatening injury. Davis says the officer is in good spirits and will be fine.

The suspect is in custody and was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Police are reviewing the officer’s body cameras.