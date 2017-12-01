× Birdsboro man accused of theft, home improvement fraud after failing to complete job at Denver home

DENVER, Lancaster County — A 27-year-old Birdsboro man is charged with Theft of Services and Home Improvement Fraud after allegedly failing to complete the tree removal work he was hired for at a residence in Denver, East Cocalico Township police say.

Anthony W. Ridall was allegedly hired by the owner of a home on the 900 block of N. 6th St. in July, police say. Ridall was contracted to remove trees outside the home. He allegedly did some of the work, but failed to finish despite receiving payment for his services. The homeowner allegedly tried to contact Ridall several times to finish the work, but was unsuccessful. Police say the homeowner was forced to pay another contractor an additional $875 to complete the work.

A warrant for Ridall’s arrest was issued in October, police say.

On November 17, Ridall was incarcerated in Berks County Prison on unrelated charges, according to polcie. A preliminary hearing date has been set for December 4.