Cause of H.M. Stauffer and Sons storage warehouse fire ruled undetermined by officials

The cause of the storage warehouse fire on H.M. Stauffer and Sons, Inc.’s property that sent one person to the hospital Thursday with severe burns was ruled undetermined by fire officials Friday, according to Lancaster Online.

The blaze, which broke out around 8:30 a.m. on Glenola Drive in Upper Leacock Township, caused about $1.5 million in damages, Lancaster Online adds.

Upper Leacock Deputy Fire Chief Nelson Dagen told FOX43 Thursday that no work was being done inside the building when the fire started but it was filled with “flammable” scotch pine lumber.