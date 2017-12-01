× Chambersburg police seek suspects in robbery on rail trail

CHAMBERSBURG — Police are searching for three suspects accused of assaulting and robbing a man who was walking on the Rail Trail over the Conococheague Creek Tuesday night.

According to police, the alleged robber occurred at 9:51 p.m. near the 100 block of Water Street.

The victim told police that he was walking south on the Rail Trail when three black men began following him from the 100 block of Lincoln Way West. One suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face, and the other two suspects helped him empty the victim’s pockets. They allegedly threw two cell phones and a bluetooth speaker into the creek, police say.

The victim said one suspect had dreadlocks and another was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip on Crimewatch or contact the Chambersburg Police Department.