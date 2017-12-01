Cooler and quiet leading to into the weekend

QUIET FRIDAY: A cold front crossed through the region during the night, and any showers are gone for Friday morning. The morning does have some lingering clouds, but it’s dry. Expect morning temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Otherwise, the rest of the day is drier and sunnier. There’s a bit of a breeze, and it’s a slightly cooler afternoon. Expect temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Skies remain mostly clear through the night. Winds are calm too. This allows overnight readings to dip into the middle 20s to lower 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: An overall quiet weekend is ahead for the region. There’s sun to start on Saturday, but the next system fast approaches. It builds clouds later during the day. Temperatures hover in the middle 40s to near the 50 degree mark at their peak. Clouds pass through during the overnight, but no showers are expected. The clouds are out of the region by Sunday morning. Skies are mostly sunny for Sunday, and it’s milder. Expect readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is milder with more sunshine. Readings reach the lower to middle 50s. Tuesday brings more clouds and the chance for showers. Temperatures remain on the mild side, sitting in the 50s. Wednesday brings the chance for some lingering showers during the morning. It also turns much chillier again, with readings in the 40s. Reading continue to turn colder for Thursday. Temperatures are in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Have a great weekend!