Driver of minivan who fled traffic stop arrested; police-involved shooting investigation continues

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: The driver of a minivan who, police say, backed into a police vehicle and drove toward an officer during a traffic stop Friday morning in Harrisburg has been arrested, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office release.

During the incident, Tanel Woodward — the minivan’s operator — was shot in the shoulder by the officer. At some point after Woodward fled, he went to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to be released sometime Friday and will face charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, escape and fleeing and eluding police, the release says.

The investigation into the police-involved shooting continues. The release adds that the District Attorney will determine whether the officer’s use of force was justified or whether the officer should face criminal charges.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office or submit an anonymous tip here.

PREVIOUS: Police are investigating a traffic stop gone awry in Harrisburg.

Around 3:30 a.m., police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 19th and Derry Streets.

At that time, the car attempted to flee the scene and rammed a police cruiser, reportedly to attempt to hit the officer.

The officer fired his weapon, but it is unknown if the suspect was struck.

The fleeing vehicle was found a few blocks away and the suspect is not in custody at this time.

The roads were closed for several hours this morning as the forensics team investigated the scene.

Due to the shooting investigation, the Harrisburg School District has issued a two hour delay for Melrose, Scott and Rowland Schools only. Students should report to school at 10:20 am. Parents and guardians were notified via the District’s School Messenger Notification System.

