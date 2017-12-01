Dry weekend with colder air on the way

WEEKEND FORECAST: We get to keep sunny skies this weekend. A morning chill with lows around 30 both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s for Saturday and low-to-mid 50s for sunny. We see a bit of sunshine Saturday with much more Sunday and light westerly winds.

RAIN NEXT WEEK: Temperatures warm into the mid-to-upper 50s Monday and Tuesday. Skies become cloudy for Tuesday with rain moving in and lasting throughout the day. The umbrella will be needed and I wouldn’t try for most outdoor activities Tuesday, if any. Lows start in the low-40s and highs reach the mid-50s before the cold front kicks the rain out of our area.

GETTING COLD: We dry out but start to cool down Wednesday. Highs stay in the 40s before cooling into the mid-20s for lows Thursday morning and highs in the upper-30s and low-40s finishing the 7-day Weather Smart Forecast.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long