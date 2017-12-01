× Five vets celebrate Dauphin County Veterans Court graduation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Five Dauphin County veterans have something special to celebrate.

It’s the 15th graduation ceremony for vets taking part in Dauphin County’s Veterans Court.

The program lets vets avoid jail time for drug or alcohol related offenses, while they get treatment for their addiction. Many of them are dealing with combat-related PTSD.

Graduating vet Rick Glocker said “3-1/2 years ago, after self medicating, as many of us have, for 46 years, I chose to go in a new different direction.”

Veterans Court alum Jeffrey Wright said “those guys stayed on me, day and night. You can’t pull one over on them. You can’t fool them, they know what you’re doing 24 hours a day.”

Mentors stand alongside vets as they go through the program. Their mission is to reassure vets that they’re not alone in fighting their own personal battles.