Former teacher arrested following sexual assault investigation

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — A former preparatory school teacher who most recently taught in Maryland was arrested Friday following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that occurred while she was an instructor at the Pennington School in New Jersey.

Solebury Township Police say Alyssia Reddy, 28, and a 16-year-old student allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse at a park in the township in the spring of 2017.

Police received a report of the alleged incident on November 20.

Following Reddy’s arrest, St. Paul’s School for Girls — located in Baltimore County — terminated her employment.

Reddy, who currently resides in the Baltimore area, awaits extradition to Pennsylvania.

She is charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of a minor.

St. Paul’s School for Girls issued this statement upon hearing about the allegations:

Dear Members of the St. Paul’s School for Girls Community,

We have just learned that one of our Upper School teachers, Alyssia Reddy, who joined our faculty this year, has been charged with a felony involving sexual assault of a minor. The alleged events took place in Pennsylvania this past school year with a male high school student before she came to St. Paul’s School for Girls. This news is deeply disturbing to all of us and saddens us. We have terminated Mrs. Reddy’s employment with St. Paul’s School for Girls, effective immediately. Mrs. Reddy is barred from campus and we discontinued her access to the school’s computer network. Before today, we had no information suggesting any prior improper conduct by Mrs. Reddy.

The safety and well-being of all our students is our top priority. It is our most sacred trust.

What is most important for you to know is that our policies and procedures, as well as the professional training for all members of faculty and staff are comprehensive and reflect our steadfast commitment to protecting our students. Prior to hiring Mrs. Reddy, we performed a thorough background check, as we do with all new employees. Our training includes a code of conduct, with clear definitions of what is – and is not – acceptable behavior. We discuss the importance of maintaining appropriate boundaries between faculty and students.

A professional from Baltimore Child Abuse Center conducts annual training regarding the duty to report so that members of our faculty and staff, including coaches know and understand that they should immediately report behavior by any member of the staff which they find inappropriate.

A separate message to our Upper School families regarding staffing changes is forthcoming.

We understand that this news is troubling and that you may have questions. Please know that I welcome your call and would be happy to talk with you. And if you have any concerns regarding student safety, please share them with me immediately.

We are deeply grateful for your continued trust and confidence in St. Paul’s School for Girls. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Penny B. Evins

Head of School