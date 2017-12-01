× Harrisburg man arrested for rape, sexual assault

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Harrisburg man was arrested Wednesday on two counts of Rape and Sexual Assault related to an incident that occurred on Oct. 16, Lower Paxton Township police say.

Sage Ifill, of the 300 block of Park Street, was wanted for committing the offenses at an apartment on the 4200 block of Storey’s Court, police say. He was arraigned at Dauphin County Night Court and released on $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 12.