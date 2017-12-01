Home surveillance video shows Amazon contractor pooping in gutter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Surveillance video appears to show a delivery driver contracted by Amazon defecating in a gutter in front of a South Sacramento home.

Nemy Bautista said it happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Bautista got home to find what he thought was dog poop and checked his home surveillance to see if he could find the dog's owner. Instead, Bautista says a woman driving a U-Haul van, delivering packages for Amazon, did the deed.

Bautista told KTXL he contacted Amazon and a representative came to his home around 8:30 that evening. He said the Amazon representative was unprepared to clean up the mess and had to borrow a bag.

Amazon ultimately apologized to Bautista and offered him a gift card. He added Amazon told him the driver "has been dealt with" but was unsure what that meant.

"It's definitely disturbing if you think about kids on the street and stuff," neighbor Raiza said. "Everyone's got kids."

Bautista said he's concerned about the customers who came after him.

