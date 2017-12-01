× Lebanon man faces multiple charges in alleged domestic violence incident

LEBANON — A 21-year-old Lebanon man is facing numerous charges stemming from a domestic incident Tuesday on the 1200 block of Cumberland Street, police say.

Christian Santana is charged wtih Simple Assault (domestic violence-related), Terroristic Threats, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault, Possessing the Instruments of Crime and Escape in relation to the incident, which occurred at 7:50 a.m.

According to police, Santana attempted to pull a 28-year-old female victim from a vehicle while threatening to kill a 49-year-old female victim. He then allegedly punched a 51-year-old female victim in the face, police say.

Two of the victims sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault, police say.

When police arrived on the scene, Santana allegedly fled. He was apprehended a short time later after being found by a police K9 officer, police say.

When he was taken into custody, police say Santana was in possession of a large knife.

Santana was transported to Lebanon County Central Booking and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Maria Dissinger. He was transported to Lebanon County Prison and held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

During the investigation, police learned that the 28-year-old victim accused Santana of another assault on Wednesday in which he allegedly choked her and threatened to kill her with the same knife he possessed when he was taken into custody, police say. The second alleged incident occurred at 4 a.m. on the 800 block of Scull Street, police say.

Santana was subsequently charged with Strangulation, Simple Assault (domestic violence-related), Possessing the Instruments of Crime and Terroristic Threats. He was arraigned a second time before MDJ Dissinger, who set bail at $25,000.