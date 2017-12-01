× M.L. “Skip” Ebert appointed to take over for David Freed as Cumberland County District Attorney

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — M.L. “Skip” Ebert Jr. was selected by the Cumberland County Board of Judges to fulfill the remaining term of District Attorney vacated by David Freed, who left the post to fill the position of U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The Board of Judges announced Ebert’s appointment Friday.

Ebert did not participate in the deliberations or decision of the Board, the announcement said.

The rest of the announcement reads:

“The Board acknowledges that it received numerous impressive applications for the position,” the announcement said. “However, in light of Judge Ebert’s extensive experience and credentials as a prosecutor, and the fact that he was the only one of the applicants to have actually been elected by the people of Cumberland County to fill that office, the Court felt that his appointment is in the best interests of the County. “The Court indicated that it will sorely miss working with their colleague on the bench, and that he will be very difficult to replace. This is especially true in light of the heavy workload currently being faced by the Court. Nonetheless, the Court has chosen to honor his request to follow his passion and conclude his distinguished career in the only office he ever truly loved. “In light of the heavy workload currently being faced by the Court, the Court intends to make greater use of senior judicial resources to help fill this void. In recognition of the heavy caseload in the District Attorney’s Office commensurate with that being experienced by the Court, the Court is appointing Matthew P. Smith as Acting District Attorney until Judge Ebert assumes that role.”