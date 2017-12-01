× Maryland man can’t escape indecent exposure conviction after answering hotel door half-naked

HERSHEY — A Maryland man learned this week that Pants-Optional Breakfast is frowned upon by the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Jeffrey Hubbard had his conviction for indecent exposure upheld by a Superior Court decision on Thursday, according to court documents.

The ruling means Hubbard will have to serve the one-month probation sentence and $50 fine handed down by a Dauphin County Judge in 2016 relating to an incident at the Hershey Lodge on Dec. 27, 2015.

County Judge Deborah E. Curcillo convicted Hubbard in a nonjury trial, court documents say. He was accused of answering the door clad only in a t-shirt when a server at the Hershey Lodge arrived to deliver room service breakfast to Hubbard and his girlfriend, who were guests at the lodge.

According to the state court opinion written by Judge Ann E. Lazarus, the server testified that she could see Hubbard’s penis when he answered the door.

The server testified that, after seeing Hubbard’s penis, “She was in shock,” the court’s decision said.

The server immediately reported the incident to hotel management and filed a police report, Lazarus wrote in the decision.

In his appeal, Hubbard argued that he wasn’t guilty of indecent exposure because he wasn’t deliberately trying to offend or alarm anyone, court documents say.

Lazarus didn’t buy that argument.

“Here, where Hubbard exposed his genitalia to a room service server at a hotel, he knew or should have known that his conduct was likely to offend, affront or alarm,” she wrote.