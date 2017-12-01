Mechanicsburg kicks off basketball season with Thursday Throwdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - Instead of Midnight Madness to kick off the basketball season at Mechanicsburg High School, the Wildcats hosted the Thursday Throwdown.

In years past, the school held a Monday Madness session before switching to the current Thursday Throwdown format last season.

The event included team and individual photos, a parent meeting and a booster club check presentation.

"It's a great night because it involves all the way down to 3rd and 4th grade up to our senior high team," said athletic director Seth Pehanich. "It's a good opportunity for our young kids and our parents to see what our program is about."

The highlight of the evening was the introduction of all the teams from middle school through varsity level.

Girls basketball coach Clay McAllister has a daughter in 6th grade who was looking forward to the Throwdown for days.

"She looks up to the girls on the high school team," said McAllister. "And they serve as role models for her."

Finally, the kids took the court to play against their teachers in multiple student-faculty games.

Later in the season, the entire Mechanicsburg program at all levels will take part in a Pledge It fundraiser to help fight rare diseases like kidney cancer.