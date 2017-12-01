× Millersburg public works employees remove unauthorized shack built in MYO park

MILLERSBURG — Millersburg Borough public works employees dismantled a shack that had been built without permission from the Borough along the MYO Nature Trail Thursday, according to Milllersburg police.

The contents of the shack were delivered to the Millersburg Borough Police Station. The owner of the items can claim them there, police say.

While public works employees were taking the shack apart, they also discovered graffiti painted on the boathouse wall, police say.

Anyone with information about the graffiti and the person or persons who painted it are asked to contact police.