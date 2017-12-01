× PennDOT to conduct I-83 bridge deck repairs in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) advises motorists that Sunday, December 3, between 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM, its Dauphin County maintenance crew will close the right and center lanes of southbound Interstate 83 and conduct bridge deck repair work on the John Harris Bridge over the Susquehanna River at Exit 44A for 13th Street in the City of Harrisburg.

To prevent traffic from encroaching into the work zone, crews will also close the southbound exit and entrance ramps for 13th Street. During the ramp closure, a detour will direct motorists to use Exit 43 for 2nd Street to Paxton Street to 13th Street.

This section of southbound I-83 averages 48,300 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

SOURCE: PennDOT