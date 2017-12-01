Police on the scene of shooting in Harrisburg

Posted 5:18 AM, December 1, 2017, by , Updated at 07:06AM, December 1, 2017

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are on the scene of a shooting in Harrisburg.

Around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the area of 19th and Derry Streets.

Police say the roads will be closed for a couple hours as the forensics team investigates the scene.

Due to the shooting investigation, the Harrisburg School District has issued a two hour delay for Melrose, Scott and Rowland Schools only.  Students should report to school at 10:20 am. Parents and guardians were notified via the District’s School Messenger Notification System.