Police on the scene of shooting in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are on the scene of a shooting in Harrisburg.
Around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the area of 19th and Derry Streets.
Police say the roads will be closed for a couple hours as the forensics team investigates the scene.
Due to the shooting investigation, the Harrisburg School District has issued a two hour delay for Melrose, Scott and Rowland Schools only. Students should report to school at 10:20 am. Parents and guardians were notified via the District’s School Messenger Notification System.
40.273191 -76.886701