DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for individuals that they believe were involved in a series of retail thefts in Harrisburg.

Lower Paxton Police say the thefts occurred at Sears on October 17 and November 6. Kitchen housewares and bedding were taken, police add.

Anyone with information is asked contact Dauphin County dispatch at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.

A reward of up to $2,000 could be offered to the person who submits a tip that leads to an arrest.