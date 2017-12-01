Police seek man accused of assaulting aunt, firing rifle outside Lewistown home

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man involved in an alleged domestic dispute on Thursday.

Granville Township Police officers and State Police troopers were dispatched to the 60 block of Hawsbrick Street around 2 p.m., according to the police department’s Facebook post.

Police were told that Christoper Peterson injured his aunt, fired a rifle outside the home and cut a tire on his aunt’s truck, the post states. A search of the home ensued — Peterson was not found. Though, police did recover the rifle.

It was also reported that Peterson entered another home down the street with his rifle, police say.

A warrant for Peterson’s arrest has been issued.

He is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, court documents show.

Anyone with information on Peterson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mifflin County 911 Center at 717-248-9607.