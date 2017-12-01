Police seek man who didn’t return to Dauphin County Work Release Center

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public’s assistance to help locate a 25-year-old man.

On Thursday, Dayshawn Lee clocked out of the county’s Work Release Center and failed to return.

Lee’s GPS monitor alerted law enforcement that the ankle strap had been tampered with but when probation officers responded to his last known location, he could not be found, the release states.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is asked contact Dauphin County dispatch at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.

A reward of up to $2,000 could be offered to the person who submits a tip that leads to his capture.