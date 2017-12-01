Police seek suspects from Ulta retail theft in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a retail theft from a Ulta store.

The theft occurred on Saturday, November 18 at the Ulta store in the 5100 block of Jonestown Road.

During the theft, one of the suspects distracted the clerk while the other concealed several items of merchandise before leaving the store.

Anyone with information is requested to submit a tip to this website or contact Ofc. Brook at 717-657-5656 and reference incident numbers C17-0018634.